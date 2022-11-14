Manipal Hospital celebrates Children's Day
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:27 IST
The Manipal Hospital celebrated Children's Day on Monday by conveying a message to youngsters to take of senior citizens.
About 200 senior citizens participated in the event and took part in various fun activities ''The objective was to sensitise the younger population to provide love and care to their aging parents,'' the hospital said in a statement.
