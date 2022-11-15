Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy welcomes U.S.-China statements on nuclear threats

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he welcomed statements from the United States and China at meetings in Asia on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons. * U.S. President Biden and Chinese President Xi agreed that nuclear war must never be fought, according to the White House, and opposed the threat of nuclear weapons use in Ukraine.

* On Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats, suggesting China was uncomfortable with Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said. * The heads of U.S. and Russian intelligence met in Turkey and talked about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons, and to raise the issue of U.S. prisoners in Russia, a White House official said. The Kremlin confirmed the talks but did not immediately give further details.

KHERSON RECAPTURE * The United States believes Russian troops carried out a relatively orderly withdrawal from Kherson, a senior U.S. military official said, in contrast to some of the more chaotic retreats earlier this year.

* Utility companies were working to restore infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in Kherson still without power and water, Ukrainian officials said. * Fighting is intense in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and in the south along the Dnipro river, Ukrainian officials said.

DIPLOMACY * The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia is responsible for reparation in Ukraine. The resolution is non-binding but it has political weight.

* Russian President Putin did not attend a summit of the G20 economies in Indonesia, sending the foreign minister instead. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has said he will address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday.

* The United States targeted Russian military supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 people and 28 entities that it said were part of a network procuring technology to support the invasion of Ukraine. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

