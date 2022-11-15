Left Menu

Five people of same family drown in Narmada canal in bid to save woman

Five people of the same family drowned in Narmada Canal in Kutch while attempting to save a woman who slipped into the water.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:49 IST
Visual from the Narmada Canal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to save a woman from drowning, five people of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in Kutch, informed Kutch West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

Police have recovered all dead bodies, added the SP. The woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

