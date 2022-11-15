Left Menu

J-K: IEDs with timers found inside backpack in Jammu

J-K Police found two IEDs with timers inside a black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:49 IST
Visual of the bag found in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two IEDs with timers were found inside a black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari Police Station in Jammu late on Monday evening, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The IEDs were later diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, added the police.

"Two IEDs with timers were found inside a suspicious black-coloured backpack lying near Phallian Mandal police post under Satwari PS in Jammu late evening. The Bomb Disposal Squad later diffused the IEDs," police told ANI. (ANI)

