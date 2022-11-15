Left Menu

U.S. imposes sanctions on military procurement network aiding Russia

The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, as well as individuals that it said worked as financial facilitators in Suleiman's network.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:13 IST
The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, as well as individuals that it said worked as financial facilitators in Suleiman's network. "The United States will continue to disrupt Russia's military supply chains and impose high costs on President Putin's enablers, as well as all those who support Russia's brutality against its neighbor," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury blacklisted Milandr, a Russian microelectronics company that Washington says is part of Moscow's military research and development structure. It has also designated three entities tied to the company, and several company executives. The Russian embassy in Washington called the new round of sanctions "blackmail".

"Apparently, the administration does not realize in any way that restrictions are unable to influence the sovereign foreign policy of our country," the embassy said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app. The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned major military industrial firms in Russia and the Commerce Department has cut off exports of American-made components and U.S. technologies that have been used in some of Russia's military hardware.

Russia has managed to procure drones from Iran that have been used to attack cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine. Iranian military entities and industries are already under heavy U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear development program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

