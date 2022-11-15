Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis: PM Modi at G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the G-20 leaders that today's fertiliser shortage could become tomorrow's food crisis as he strongly pitched for maintaining a ''stable'' supply chain for both manure and food grains.

In his address at the G-20 summit here, Modi also highlighted how India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic while supplying food grains to many countries.

''The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution,'' Modi told the gathering which included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

''We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured. In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming, and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets,'' he said.

The prime minister was addressing a session on food and energy security at the G20 Summit.

Various parts of the world are facing the challenge of food security triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and the halt in its exports of the staple food has triggered its shortage globally.

''During the pandemic, India ensured food security of its 1.3 billion citizens. At the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger.

''We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year,'' he said.

Modi also said that India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest growing economy.

''We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment,'' he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

