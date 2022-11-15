Delhi: Vasant Kunj residents protest over erretic water supply

Left Menu

The residents including women and elderly holding empty buckets in their hands, complained that there was no water supply there for last 6 days, and said that they were dependent only on water tankers which they get only after much effort. The residents including women and elderly holding empty buckets in their hands, complained that there was no water supply there for last 6 days, and said that they were dependent only on water tankers which they get only after much effort.

Irked over erratic water supply and persistent water crisis issue, a group of residents of Vasant Kunj residential society of Sector C-8 - one of the most high-end neighbourhood of the city, took to the streets on Tuesday and protested against Delhi Jal Board. The residents including women and elderly holding empty buckets in their hands, complained that there was no water supply there for last 6 days, and said that they were dependent only on water tankers which they get only after much effort.

The residents of the society also accused Delhi Jal Board officials of not responding to their phone calls and online complaints. The society has over 1100 flats and has a population of more than 3500. "Delhi Jal Board (DJB) hasn't supplied even a drop of water in past 6 days. Half of us keep running to DJB to request a water tanker and other half keeps waiting for water tankers. But neither did anyone come to meet us nor did we get any assurance," Jiten Negi, one of the residents complained.

"We called up all officials of Delhi Jal Board but they don't receive calls. We even registered online complaints but to no avail. Tankers coming here don't have pipes. Should we keep the pipes at home? If you call up private tankers, they come quickly and have motors," he rued. (ANI)

