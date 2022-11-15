Left Menu

Man arrested under POCSO on charge of molesting minor girl in Assam

The police registered a case at Lumding police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting a complaint in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested on the charge of molesting a minor girl in Assam's Hojai district, the police said on Tuesday. Uttam Das was arrested on Monday night for allegedly molesting a girl at Lumding in Hojai district, they added.

The accused forcibly took the victim in his car and allegedly molested her, the police said. The police registered a case at Lumding police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting a complaint in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station Chandan Jyoti Bora said "We have received information that the accused person forcefully took the victim into a car and travelled to various locations and allegedly molested her." When the car had stopped at a location, the victim alighted from the car and ran away from the area, Bora added.

The police arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint against him, the police official added. The accused Uttam Das would be produced before the court, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

