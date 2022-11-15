Man arrested under POCSO on charge of molesting minor girl in Assam
The police registered a case at Lumding police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting a complaint in this regard.
A man has been arrested on the charge of molesting a minor girl in Assam's Hojai district, the police said on Tuesday. Uttam Das was arrested on Monday night for allegedly molesting a girl at Lumding in Hojai district, they added.
The accused forcibly took the victim in his car and allegedly molested her, the police said. The police registered a case at Lumding police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after getting a complaint in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station Chandan Jyoti Bora said "We have received information that the accused person forcefully took the victim into a car and travelled to various locations and allegedly molested her." When the car had stopped at a location, the victim alighted from the car and ran away from the area, Bora added.
The police arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint against him, the police official added. The accused Uttam Das would be produced before the court, he added. (ANI)
