Left Menu

Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi Court grants bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:20 IST
Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi Court grants bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

The court granted bail in the money laundering case on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakh and one surety in the like amount. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022