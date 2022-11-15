Kremlin: Russia to announce decision on Black Seal grain deal 'at appropriate time'
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow would announce whether it was extending its participation in the Black Sea grain "at the appropriate time", the state-run TASS news agency reported.
The deal is due to roll over on Nov. 19 unless there are objections. Moscow has said its agreement depends on provisions to ensure it can export its own agricultural and fertilizer exports despite the obstacles created by international sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea
- Moscow
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- TASS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GRAINS-Wheat climbs more than 5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement
GRAINS-Wheat climbs 5.5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement
WRAPUP 1-U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal