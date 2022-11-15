Left Menu

Kremlin: Russia to announce decision on Black Seal grain deal 'at appropriate time'

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:23 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow would announce whether it was extending its participation in the Black Sea grain "at the appropriate time", the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The deal is due to roll over on Nov. 19 unless there are objections. Moscow has said its agreement depends on provisions to ensure it can export its own agricultural and fertilizer exports despite the obstacles created by international sanctions.

