Ready to take measures to combat pest attacks on commercial crops: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state government is ready to check the spread of pest attacks in the commercial crops and has taken multiple steps in the direction. While speaking to the reporters, the Karnataka CM said "The Areca Nut in the Malnad region has been attacked by a particular pest, after which the central government and the concerned agencies are finding solutions to the pest."

The BJP leader said that once the agricultural scientist are able to find out the cause of the issue, the government will take the necessary steps. "The government has released a Rs 10 crore grant for spraying pesticide. Once agricultural scientists are able to find out the reasons for the pest, the government will take necessary steps for treatment and other things. Since the pest is spreading at an alarming rate, the government has taken the issue quite seriously," he said.

CM Bommai said that the government has doubled the input subsidy being given to farmers for crop damage due to natural calamities. "Rupees 99 crores have already been distributed to the farmers. The government will pay the input subsidy once the district administration carries out the joint survey and submits the report. While the previous governments were distributing input subsidies after one year, but our government distributed it within one and a half month."

Earlier on Monday, Bommai said that out of 8,000 new classrooms being constructed across the state, 2,000 are under construction in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. He also said that the New Education Policy will be implemented in primary education from the next academic year. (ANI)

