Left Menu

French energy minister recuses herself from Perenco oil dossiers

French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will recuse herself from making decisions in any dossiers involving her father's former employer, Anglo-French oil company Perenco, the French government said in a decree published on Tuesday. HATVP has said it will look into the matter. Pannier-Runacher has also denied all links with her father's former employer, Anglo-French oil company Perenco.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:32 IST
French energy minister recuses herself from Perenco oil dossiers
  • Country:
  • France

French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher will recuse herself from making decisions in any dossiers involving her father's former employer, Anglo-French oil company Perenco, the French government said in a decree published on Tuesday. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will instead handle any dossiers related to Perenco, to oil services group EP2C and to defence firm Defense Conseil International (DCI), the decree, published in France's Journal Officiel, stated.

The decree specified the rule had been proposed by Pannier-Runacher. This month, France's public standards watchdog said it would look into media reports about assets held by Pannier-Runacher's children after investigative media reported that Pannier-Runacher's father had made her three children shareholders of a company with assets of 1.2 million euros ($1.2 million) with the aim of avoiding inheritance tax.

Pannier-Runacher had not declared the existence of this company to the watchdog, the High Authority for Transparency in Public Life (HATVP), when she was appointed a minister. Pannier-Runacher has denied all allegations of misconduct but last week in parliament she said that in 2016, her father had wanted to prepare his succession via direct transmission to his grandchildren and that this was set up via a French company, paying French taxes and in respect of all French legislation.

Campaigners said that while she was not legally required to report her children's assets, the company's links with the oil industry created a conflict of interest, since Pannier-Runacher, as energy minister, is tasked with reducing France's reliance on fossil fuels. HATVP has said it will look into the matter.

Pannier-Runacher has also denied all links with her father's former employer, Anglo-French oil company Perenco. The decree published on Tuesday did not say why the minister had to recuse herself for decisions involving DCI. ($1 = 0.9928 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022