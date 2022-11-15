Telangana Police arrest two interstate drug peddlers under PD act

In an ongoing drive against drug peddlers to check the menace of Ganja selling in Commissionerate limits and to prevent youth from falling into the Drug network, CP Rachakonda invoked the Preventive Detention Act (PD) against two Ganja peddlers and detained them in Central Prison Cherlapally on Tuesday. The two proposed detenu have been identified as Thunam Aravind, and Pappula Thirupathi. They are friends with each other, as per an official press release by the Rachakonda commissionerate.

Accused Thunam Aravind on a recreation trip met with Appa Rao who used to sell Ganja. Thunam Aravind consumed and slowly got addicted to consuming Ganja. As per an official press release, on the instigation of Appa Rao and in greed for money, the proposed detenu hatched a plan for supplying Ganja for the needy people in Hyderabad. Thunam Aravind further informed Pappula Thirupathi who agreed and eventually purchased 28 Kg of Ganja from Appa Rao amounting to Rs 25, 000.

Meanwhile, when the accused reached near Reddibavi-X-Roads, Raddibavi Village, they were apprehended by Choutuppal Police on June 28, 2022, seized 28 Kg of Ganja and were remanded to judicial custody. As per the official press release from the Rachakonda commissionerate, the offenders committed an offence punishable under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

With a view to preventing them from indulging in such Drug Peddling activities, CP Rachakonda invoked PD Act against them and was detained in Central Prison, Cherlapally on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)