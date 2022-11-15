Delhi: Fire Brigade rescues eagle tangled with 'Manjha'

Left Menu

Members of the Fire Brigade in the national capital Delhi rescued an eagle, trapped on a tree, on Tuesday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:06 IST
Eagle rescued (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Fire Brigade in the national capital rescued an eagle, trapped on a tree on Tuesday, officials said. The eagle was believed to be trapped after being tangled with 'Manjha' on a tree at CGO Complex, New Delhi.

The Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation from an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official. The Fire Brigade rescued the eagle after two hours of struggle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

