Delhi: Fire Brigade rescues eagle tangled with 'Manjha'

Members of the Fire Brigade in the national capital rescued an eagle, trapped on a tree on Tuesday, officials said. The eagle was believed to be trapped after being tangled with 'Manjha' on a tree at CGO Complex, New Delhi.

The Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving an intimation from an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official. The Fire Brigade rescued the eagle after two hours of struggle. (ANI)

