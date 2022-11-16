Left Menu

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at printing, dyeing mill in Surat

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat in Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:13 IST
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at printing, dyeing mill in Surat
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in Surat in Gujarat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fire tenders were called to the spot.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

