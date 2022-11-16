All people of India are Hindus irrespective of religion, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday that all the people of India are Hindus and that whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu, irrespective of religion. While addressing a public meeting at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surjuga, he said, "All the people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu. Be it a follower of any religion, whatever the dress. This is the truth and Sangh speaks this truth out loud. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years."

"In order to understand the Sangh, joining the Sangh is the best way. One can only know the Sangh by coming to the branch. There is no fee to come to the Sangh's branch, sweetness can only be known by tasting it." "The talk of separation goes on, but everyone has to remain one. Everyone has different gods and goddesses. There are people who do not believe in any God. There are people in India. This is going on since the Vedas, small-minded people quarrel among themselves. India is neither one worship, nor one language, there are many castes, yet India is one. Kings kept changing, but India remained the same," he added.

He added, "The Sangh cannot be compared, just like the sky cannot be compared. The meaning of Sangh cannot be guessed even by reading and writing." He further stated, "We all have one ancestor. We all have had the same DNA for 40,000 years. Everyone should be firm in their worship. Do not try to change anyone's worship. All the way out to one place. Everyone should walk on one path. Sangh has no self-interest, Sangh doesn't need popularity."

A road show and a public meeting were organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in the programme as the chief guest. BJP state president Arun Saw, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, and Raipur South MLA Brijmohan Agarwal were also present at the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)