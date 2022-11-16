Illegal mining case: Ahead of Hemant Soren joining ED investigation, UPA legislators to hold meeting today

Ahead of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joining the Enforcement Directorate investigation in the illegal mining case on Thursday, a UPA legislators meeting will be held today to draw the next course of action and strategy. The ED had rejected Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's request to prepone his questioning date to November 16 instead of November 17, which was earlier fixed in the agency's second summon, according to the sources.

The Chief Minister was earlier summoned by the central agency on November 3, however, he had skipped the summon citing an official engagement which included attending a tribal festival being organized by the Chhattisgarh government. He had then challenged the ED to arrest him instead of sending summons to him for questioning. Soren had sought a three-week deferment of the summons issued to him in the case.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was summoned by ED for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district. Earlier, Soren had said that after facing defeat in elections for four-times , the centre is using government agencies in the wrong way. "This is their frustration. Every single voter of Jharkhand will give a reply to the opposition," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)