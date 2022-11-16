Left Menu

Masdar-led consortium sign agreement to develop Suez Canal green hydrogen project

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:51 IST
Masdar-led consortium sign agreement to develop Suez Canal green hydrogen project
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Masdar)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE renewable energy firm Masdar and its partners Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities said on Wednesday they signed a framework agreement with Egyptian state-backed organisations to develop a 2 gigawatt (GW) green hydrogen production project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The Masdar-led consortium had signed two Memorandums of Understating in April with Egyptian entities to develop two green hydrogen production plants in Egypt, one in SCZONE and the other on the Mediterranean.

The consortium is targeting capacity of 4 GW by 2030 and output of up to 480,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022