Left Menu

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police planning to conduct Aftab's psycho-assessment test

A senior Delhi police officer told ANI that since there are multiple discrepancies in Aftab's statement, there is a possibility that police teams investigating this case will request his mental and psycho-assessment test.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:04 IST
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police planning to conduct Aftab's psycho-assessment test
Delhi Police with Aftab Poonawala (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ravi Jalhotra Delhi police is planning to conduct a psycho-assessment test on Aftab Poonawala, who had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and disposed of her body after chopping it into 35 pieces in South Delhi's Chhatarpur area in May this year.

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by the woman's father. A senior Delhi police officer told ANI that since there are multiple discrepancies in Aftab's statement, there is a possibility that police teams investigating this case will request his mental and psycho-assessment test.

"The test will let us know if Aftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said. The police also said that if Aftab turns out to be mentally unfit, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.

Delhi police has previously also conducted psycho-analysis tests in some cases. Last year, a psychoanalysis test was conducted on four students who had been apprehended in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case.

Police had then said as per the test report, two of the accused were telling the 'partial truth' as far as their role in the blast was concerned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022