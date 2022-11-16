Left Menu

Italy PM: U.S. ready to ship more gas to Italy, price to be discussed

"guarantee their readiness to increase gas supplies (to Italy), obviously the question of price remains open," Meloni said at the G20 summit in Bali, where she had a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:04 IST
Italy PM: U.S. ready to ship more gas to Italy, price to be discussed
Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The United States is ready to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Italy, but it is still unclear at what price, Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. Like its European peers, Italy is scrambling to diversify its energy supplies to cut dependence on Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rome has already struck several energy deals with African countries.

The U.S. "guarantee their readiness to increase gas supplies (to Italy), obviously the question of price remains open," Meloni said at the G20 summit in Bali, where she had a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. Meloni said she understood from the talks with Biden that his administration "is ready to discuss with the European Union ways to reduce (gas) prices," knowing however that the suppliers of LNG are private companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022