Left Menu

Moldova's PM nominates new economy minister as problems mount

Moldova's prime minister proposed senior parliamentarian Dumitru Alaiba as economy minister on Wednesday as the country tries to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising food and energy prices. Last year the economy grew by almost 14%. Problems have been compounded by the war in Ukraine, and thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:05 IST
Moldova's PM nominates new economy minister as problems mount

Moldova's prime minister proposed senior parliamentarian Dumitru Alaiba as economy minister on Wednesday as the country tries to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising food and energy prices. Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told a government meeting that Alaiba, who chairs parliament's economy, budget and finance committee, would replace Sergiu Gaibu and would help promote government policy better.

"The personnel changes are aimed at better managing the economy and better trade, which will allow the government programme to be carried out," she said. Alaiba's appointment requires the approval of President Maia Sandu.

Moldova's pro-Western government has resisted calls to resign by protesters who have staged demonstrations over steep price increases, particularly for gas bought from Russia. The tiny former Soviet republic, which lies between Ukraine and Romania, expects zero economic growth this year and inflation of more than 28%. Last year the economy grew by almost 14%.

Problems have been compounded by the war in Ukraine, and thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022