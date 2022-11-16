Left Menu

Union Minister writes West Bengal govt over "deplorable" installation of Birsa Munda statue

"I am therefore condemning the installation of such an improper statue of our beloved Bhagawan Birsa Munda and urge upon to you to install a statue which will reflect and show the true spirit of the patriotism, sacrifice and rebellion," Union Minister Sarkar told West Bengal government.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday wrote to the West Bengal government over the alleged installation of the Birsa Munda Statue in a deplorable way. In his letter to West Bengal Minister of state Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen, Sarkar said, "On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I along with hundreds of people visited various places to commemorate the birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Bankura on Tuesday. However, I am deeply disappointed and pained to see that a statue of Bhagawan Birsa Munda which is being installed at Puabagan, Bankura does not reflect the perspective and valour of the freedom fighter he is known for. "

He said this "deplorable act of installing a statue" which is not made as per the true spirit of the revered leader of our tribal community and one of the greatest freedom fighters of the country will surely hurt the sentiment of all men and particularly the tribal communities of West Bengal. "I am therefore condemning the installation of such an improper statue of our beloved Bhagawan Birsa Munda and urge upon you to install a statue that will reflect and show the true spirit of the patriotism, sacrifice and rebellion, he was known for. Hope you will take appropriate steps at the earliest," added the Union Minister.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

