Left Menu

Fire breaks out in godown in UP's Hardoi

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a fire broke out at a closed godown in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:56 IST
Fire breaks out in godown in UP's Hardoi
Visual of fire in UP's Hardoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a closed godown in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi due to a short circuit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. . Fire tenders were called to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a fire broke out in shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar. "A fire broke out in 5-6 shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida. We took immediate action and the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained," the Chief Fire Officer told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022