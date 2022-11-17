Shimla Police arrests one person with drugs; recovers 698 gm opium, 98.60 gm charas

The Shimla Police arrested one person and recovered 600 gms of opium and 98.60 gms of charas, informed the police on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Hum Bahadur. The police have recovered Rs 71,000 cash along with 600 gm opium, 98.60 gm charas from his possession.

A case has been registered against him at Theog police station. Shimla Police tweeted, "One person arrested with 600 gms Opium and 98.60 gms Charas. Shimla Police has recovered 600 gms Opium, 98.60 gms Charas and Rs 71,000 cash from the possession of one person, resident of Matiana, Shimla. Case FIR No. 141/22 U/S 18 & 20 ND&PS Act has been registered at PS Theog."

Further investigation is underway. Notably, on Wednesday, the Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police, Sanjay Kundu, met the DG of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), SN Pradhan in Delhi and joined hands to address the drug trafficking issue prevailing in the state.

Himachal DGP in a tweet wrote, "Discussed a joint strategy to ensure drug-free Himachal Pradesh". (ANI)

