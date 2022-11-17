Cattle-hunting tiger trapped in Wayanad

A tiger, which had killed several domestic animals sending local people into a tizzy in recent weeks, was trapped in Meenangadi in this north Kerala district on Thursday.

The stray big cat was found caught in a cage set up in nearby Kuppamudi estate by the Forest department, wildlife officials here said.

The tigress was apparently 10 years old and its health condition was stable as of now, they said.

It was later shifted to an animal welfare centre in Bathery.

As the cattle-hunting tiger entered human settlement and killed several domestic animals in the last one month, local people even took to streets in protest against the delay in trapping the animal. Wildlife department officials installed 35 surveillance cameras and set up a number of cages in various locations in the area to trap the animal.

