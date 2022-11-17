Turkey in talks with some countries to import then export energy -Erdogan
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:30 IST
Turkey is in talks with some countries to import energy which would be later exported, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Thursday, without naming any countries.
In a readout of his comments to reporters on his flight back from the G20 summit, Erdogan said Ankara will work with Moscow to build a nuclear plant with four turbines in the country's northern Sinop province.
