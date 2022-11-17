Turkey in talks with some countries to import then export energy -Erdogan

Turkey is in talks with some countries to import energy which would be later exported, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Thursday, without naming any countries.

In a readout of his comments to reporters on his flight back from the G20 summit, Erdogan said Ankara will work with Moscow to build a nuclear plant with four turbines in the country's northern Sinop province.

