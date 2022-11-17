Russian missiles damage Ukrainian gas production facilities - Naftogaz CEO
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian missile strikes on Thursday damaged or destroyed some of Ukraine's gas production facilities, state energy company Naftogaz said.
Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said Russia had carried out a "massive attack" on the infrastructure of gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannia in eastern Ukraine.
"Currently, we know of several objects that have been destroyed. Others have suffered damage of varying degrees," Cherynshov said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy demands firmer defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
US launches demining training project in Ukraine worth USD 47.6 million
Russia calls vote on unfounded Ukraine bio weapons claims
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy seeks stronger defence of Ukraine grains export corridor
WRAPUP 5-Turkey sets out Russian demands for resumption of Ukraine grain deal