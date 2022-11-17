Left Menu

Russian missiles damage Ukrainian gas production facilities - Naftogaz CEO

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:10 IST
Naftogaz Image Credit: Twitter(@NaftogazUK)
  • Ukraine

Russian missile strikes on Thursday damaged or destroyed some of Ukraine's gas production facilities, state energy company Naftogaz said.

Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said Russia had carried out a "massive attack" on the infrastructure of gas producer Ukrgazvydobuvannia in eastern Ukraine.

"Currently, we know of several objects that have been destroyed. Others have suffered damage of varying degrees," Cherynshov said.

