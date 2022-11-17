Russia is not considering using nuclear weapons - Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday that no Russian officials were considering the use of nuclear weapons.
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns cautioned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, this week about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Burns
- Sergei
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement