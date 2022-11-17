Left Menu

UK's Hunt says Sizewell C nuclear plant will go ahead

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:48 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the government would push forward with the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project, saying it marked "the biggest step in our journey to energy independence".

"The government will proceed with the new plant at Sizewell C. Subject to final government approvals, the contracts for the initial investment will be signed with relevant parties, including EDF, in the coming weeks," Hunt told parliament.

"Our 700 million pound investment is the first state backing for a nuclear project in over 30 years and represents the biggest step in our journey to energy independence."

