CBI court acquits Chhota Rajan, 3 others in 2009 double murder case
A special CBI court in Mumbai has acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and three others in the 2009 double murder case of JJ Signal in Bhindi Bazaar.
ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:53 IST
Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi. In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (ANI)
