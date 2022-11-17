Gujarat High Court advocates go on indefinite strike over transfer of judge
Gujarat High Court advocates resorted to indefinite strike after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel to Patna High Court.
All lawyers of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday went on an indefinite strike over the proposed transfer of Gujarat High Court Judge Nikhil Kariel to Patna High Court. Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel from the Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court.
According to the lawyers, the proposed transfer was not right and the bar members will protest indefinitely until the issue is resolved by the Collegium and the Chief Justice of India. "Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased Judge whose integrity and honesty are being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice," the association said in a resolution. (ANI)
