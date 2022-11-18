Left Menu

Congress appoints new office bearers in Chandigarh unit

The party has appointed eight vice presidents, 10 general secretaries, 20 secretaries, 21 joint secretaries, four spokespersons, and a treasurer in Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:46 IST
Congress appoints new office bearers in Chandigarh unit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has made appointments of new office bearers for the party's Chandigarh unit. The party has appointed eight vice presidents, 10 general secretaries, 20 secretaries, 21 joint secretaries, four spokespersons, and a treasurer in Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

The vice presidents include Bhupinder Singh, Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq, Jatinder Bhatia, Harphool Kalyan, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Nandita Hooda, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and GS Kamboj. The four spokespersons are Rajiv Sharma, Satish Kainath, Naseeb Jakhar, and Ajay Joshi. Vikram Chopra has appointed treasurer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022