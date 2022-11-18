Left Menu

Delhi L-G asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah as Vice Chairman, Dialogue and Development Commission

In the order dated November 17, the Lt Governor also directed the Chief Minister to restrict Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any "privilege and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 09:38 IST
Delhi L-G asks Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah as Vice Chairman, Dialogue and Development Commission
Delhi LG VK Saxena (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Jasmine Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for allegedly misusing his office for political purposes. In the order dated November 17, the Lt Governor also directed the Chief Minister to restrict Jasmine Shah from "discharging his duties" as the vice chairman of DDC and from using any "privilege and facilities" associated with the office of Vice Chairman, DDC with immediate effect till a "decision is taken by CM" in this regard, the L-G office said on Friday.

The office chamber of the Vice Chairman, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg in Delhi has been sealed "in order to prevent access to the premises." "An administrative order to this effect was issued by the planning department of Delhi Government on Thursday, in compliance of which the SDM, Civil Lines sealed the office premises of DDC late Thursday night," the L-G office said. "Vide order No. 2/12/P1g/DDCD/2022/10895-10900 dated 17.11.2022, the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of GNCTD has ordered that Jasmine Shah be restricted from the discharge of functions as Vice Chairman, DDCD and to use any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect," the order stated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022