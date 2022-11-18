Left Menu

A fish farmer found dead in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, investigation underway

A fish farmer in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh has been found brutally murdered on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fish farmer in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh was found brutally murdered on Friday, said the local police. According to the police, the dead was a fish farmer who used to take care of fish farming by building a hut near the pond.

It is speculated that he had been brought to death, after several blows with a brick on his face. Severe bruises were found on his face. The police have sent the farmer's body for the Post Mortem. Speaking about the incident, officials at the Ajgain Police station said that a first information report has been filed, and police are investigating the case. The reason for the murder is still unknown.

Notably, this incident of the murder of the farmer has created a stir in the Sadhira village under the Ajgain kotwali area in the Unnao district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

