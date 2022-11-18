Left Menu

Russia to wait for full Nord Stream damage assessment before any repair decision, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:16 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russia will wait until a full damage assessment to the Nord Stream gas pipelines is done before deciding on any repairs, if any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Swedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that gross sabotage had taken place.

Neither Gazprom, nor the Nord Stream 1 and 2 replied to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

