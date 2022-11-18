Russia to wait for full Nord Stream damage assessment before any repair decision, Kremlin says
Russia will wait until a full damage assessment to the Nord Stream gas pipelines is done before deciding on any repairs, if any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Swedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that gross sabotage had taken place.
Neither Gazprom, nor the Nord Stream 1 and 2 replied to Reuters requests for comment.
