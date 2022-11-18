Putin discussed idea of Turkish 'gas hub' with Erdogan, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish "gas hub" with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Particular attention is paid to the prospects of implementing the initiative, launched by the Russian President in October and supported by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to create a major gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

