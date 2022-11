Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* FED'S KASHKARI - "ENTIRE NOTION OF CRYPTO IS NONENSE" - TWEET

* FED'S KASHKARI - CRYPTO "NOT USEFUL 4 PAYMENTS. NO INFLATION HEDGE. NO SCARCITY. NO TAXING AUTHORITY. JUST A TOOL OF SPECULATION & GREATER FOOLS" - TWEET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)