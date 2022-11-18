Left Menu

UP: Woman's body found inside suitcase in Mathura

A body of a woman was found inside a suitcase, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh said police on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:51 IST
UP: Woman's body found inside suitcase in Mathura
Circle Officer Mahavan Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A body of a woman was found inside a suitcase, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh said police on Friday. As per reports, the woman was 25 years old and the bag was thrown away in a secluded area.

"The body of a 25-year-old girl was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder," Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar told ANI. Further investigations are underway.

The tragic incident comes just days after Shraddha Walker's murder case. Shraddha's live in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, allegedly strangled her and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker. Poonawalla is currently under police custody.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022