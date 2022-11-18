Shraddha murder case: Bumble says it will remain available to police for any support

Bumble, the dating app used by Aftab Amin Poonawalla who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces, said that it was devastated to hear about the unspeakable crime, and it will continue to follow closely and remain available to the police. "Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones," a Bumble spokesperson said.

"We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson added. The accused Aftab and Shraddha met on Bumble in Mumbai and were in a relationship for over three years. They came to Delhi from Mumbai.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case, and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of the deceased's father's complaint. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

A Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. (ANI)

