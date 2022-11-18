Left Menu

Goa Governor completes "Goa Sampurna Yatra"

Pillai, as part of the yatra, toured Sankhali of Bicholim Taluka and visited all the villages of Goa.

18-11-2022
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai . Image Credit: ANI
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Friday completed the "Goa Sampurna Yatra". Pillai, as part of the yatra, toured Sankhali of Bicholim Taluka and visited all the villages of Goa.

Speaking to ANI after a function in Sankhalim Assembly Constituency, Pillai stated that for the first time in the history of India, a governor is covering all the villages of the state. Pillai went on to term Chief minister Pramod Sawant as a visionary chief minister who has won the mandate of the people.

"Of course, Goa is creating history in our country now. The credit of it primarily goes to our chief minister because he is totally smart, dynamic and visionary," said Pillai. (ANI)

