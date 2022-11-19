MP: Muslim woman converts to marry Hindu man in Mandsaur

A 19-year-old Muslim girl converted and tied the knot with a 22-year-old Hindu man in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Thursday. The girl, Naznin Bano (now Nancy) and the youth Deepak Goswami are residents of Kumbhraj in Guna district. They met each other through TikTok app and their friendship turned into love.

Nancy said, "We met through TikTok in 2019. I had messaged him on Tik Tok only and then we started talking to each other. I took a phone from him and started calling him but my family members snatched the phone. They also beat up me when they saw the phone in my hand. Deepak lives in the next gully to my house. I need security, I want to stay in Kumbhraj city only." "I got engaged to my aunt's son in Indore, but I did not like the boy. I had made it clear that I will marry only Deepak. We came here to the temple and got married according to the rituals. Everyone respects me, I feel very good," she added.

Deepak said, "Her family members used to beat her a lot. She told me that she cannot stay there, she wants to stay with me. Her family members also threatened her that if she talks to me then they will kill her. Later, my wedding was fixed on March 20, 2022, and she asked me that I will not marry anyone. As a result, I did not marry. On May 13, we went to Ahmedabad. After that I got the contact number of Mandsaur's Chaitanya Singh Rajput. He asked me to come here and we got married following all the legal procedures of conversion and rituals." Notably, Chaitanya Singh Rajput (earlier Zafar Sheikh) is a converted Hindu. He married a Hindu girl and changed his religion. Five Muslims have adopted the Hindu religion in the last six months in Mandsaur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)