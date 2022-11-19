J&K: Terrorist killed in infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army
The dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores, informed defence officials.
The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Naushera sector in J-K, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield, said the defence officials.
The defence officials on Saturday informed that the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
