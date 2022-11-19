J&K: Terrorist killed in infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Naushera sector in J-K, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield, said the defence officials.

The defence officials on Saturday informed that the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)