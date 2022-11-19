Left Menu

Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase on Yamuna Expressway service road

"The dead body of the woman was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon," said Trigun Bisen, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mathura police.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:07 IST
Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase on Yamuna Expressway service road
Additional Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon, said the Mathura police. "The dead body of the woman was found on the Yamuna Expressway service road on Friday afternoon," said Trigun Bisen, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mathura police.

The body is yet to be identified and the identification could not be made even after more than 12 hours, informed the ASP. "Even after the face of the deceased was clearly visible, the identification could not be done. The picture of the deceased went viral on social media, and no family came forward for identification," said the Additional Superintendent of Police.

He said that there were many marks on the girl's body, including bullet marks on her chest, adding, "After killing the girl elsewhere, the body was thrown in the Raya area." As per reports, the woman was 25 years old and the bag was thrown away in a secluded area.

"The body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder," Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022