"Provide help to injured Ayyappa devotees": Andhra CM instructs officials after Sabarimala-bound bus overturns in Kerala

Officials of Andhra Pradesh have been directed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps for the medical aid of the 44 Andhra pilgrims en route to Sabarimala in a bus that met with an accident at Kerala's Pathanamthitta.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 15:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to provide medical aid to the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh who were on their way to Sabarimala in a bus that met with an accident at Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Saturday. As many as 44 pilgrims who were on their to Sabarimala from Andhra Pradesh got injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling, overturned in Laha village in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, the Kerala Police said.

As per the information from the Andhra Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the condition of the injured Ayyappa devotees. The Chief Minister was informed that 84 Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru Mandal went to Sabarimala in two buses. One of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, was involved in a road accident.

The Chief Minister has directed the state officials to take steps to provide proper medical treatment for the devotees from the State, said the CMO's statement. The statement further informed that the Chief Minister had asked the Andhra state officials to coordinate with Kerala's Pathanamthitta district officials, to provide medical treatment to the injured, and extend all possible help.

The officials said that "18 Ayyappa devotees were injured, two seriously, in the accident". It has been informed that the injured are being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the rest were provided with food and accommodation by the Pathanamthitta district officials. Meanwhile, back in Kerala, state's Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and ensured treatment for pilgrims.

The district collector of Pathanamthitta, Divya S Ayyar, and the district police chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan also reached the accident spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

