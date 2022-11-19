Left Menu

Threat to Kashmiri journalists: Srinagar Police conducts searches at multiple locations

In the wake of a recent threat to Kashmir- based journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir.

19-11-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a recent threat to Kashmir- based journalists by a proscribed terror outfit, Srinagar Police conducted simultaneous searches at various locations across Kashmir. The police team comprised of four to five members launched simultaneous searches at twelve locations across the valley including the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and other suspects in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

According to police, a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law was registered in Sherghari police station against terror handlers, active terrorists and terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot of The Resistance Front (TRF) for online publication and dissemination of direct threat letters to journalists and reporters of Kashmir. "The premises which were raided and searched belong to Mohd Rafi at Nigeen, Khalid Gul at Anantnag, Rashid Maqbool at Lal Bazar, Momin Gulzar at Eidgah, Basit Dar at Kulgam, Sajjad Kralyari at Rainawari, Gowhar Geelani at Soura, Qazi Shibli at Anantnag, Sajjad Sheikh @Sajjad Gul at HMT Srinagar, Mukhtar Baba at Nowgam, Waseem Khalid at Rawalpora and Adil Pandit at Khanyar Srinagar," the police said.

The raids were supervised by SP South City Srinagar Lakshya Sharma. During the searches, the police seized mobiles, laptops, memory cards, pen drives and other digital devices, documents, bank papers, rubber stamps, passports, other suspect papers, cash, Saudi currency etc.

The investigation in the instant case is in full swing, and the general public is requested to bring any relevant information to this case to the notice of Srinagar Police. Earlier, an intelligence report noted that LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, is the mastermind behind putting out a hit list accusing scribes from the Union Territory of being informers for security forces. (ANI)

