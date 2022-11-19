Left Menu

Kerala unsafe for women in last 6 years': Union minister V Muraleedharan

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Union minister of state (Mos) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the 'declining' law-and-order situation in Kerala.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:47 IST
Coming down heavily on the Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government, Union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday claimed that Kerala had become unsafe for women in the last few years. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the Union minister of state (Mos) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs lashed out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the 'declining' law-and-order situation in Kerala.

Pointing to an alleged spike in incidents of crime against women in the state, Muraleedharan said, "Kerala, in last six years, has become unsafe for women. Two women were butchered recently. In Kochi, a woman was kidnapped and gangraped. Such incidents bring shame to the state. It raises serious questions on the safety and security of women." Four persons, including a woman, were taken into custody in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old model inside a car in Kochi. The incident took place on Friday night.

The police released a statement in the case saying that interrogation of the suspects were underway. The victim is currently admitted to a hospital, police said.

The woman in custody in connection with the case hails from Rajasthan and is also a professional model, police said, adding that the three men are from Thrissur. It is alleged that the three men took the woman in their car after she collapsed at a party at a bar in Kochi. They then allegedly took turns to rape her after which she was dumped near her home.

The victim's friend informed the police about the incident. Earlier, Kochi police commissioner released a statement informing that the case had been registered under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

