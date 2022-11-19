Left Menu

Coastal Karnataka to get massive investment in renewable energy sector: CM Bommai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:58 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state is expecting a huge investment in coastal districts in the area of renewable energy over the coming months.

Speaking to reporters at Bajpe International Airport, he said around Rs 2 lakh crore investment proposals have come in the area of renewable energy, hydrogen energy and production of ammonia from sea water in the just concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM).

Bommai said preparations are on to provide basic infrastructure for the production of energy and the State High level Committee has given approval for three renewable energy companies, which are expected to start work by March or April next year.

The role of coastal areas in the field of renewable energy production is very important. Two important projects -- hydrogen and ammonia production -- are coming up, Bommai said.

He added that an important ammonia manufacturing unit from the sea water will come up in and around Mangaluru.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that a huge number of jobs will be created directly and indirectly from these projects which will open the doors of opportunity for the youth of this region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

