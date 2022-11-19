Left Menu

3 trans persons hired as govt teachers: Karnataka education minister

The minister further informed that 1 per cent teaching posts in government schools across the state has been reserved for the transgender community.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:16 IST
3 trans persons hired as govt teachers: Karnataka education minister
BC Nagesh. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday said the BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recruited three transgender persons as government school teachers. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the state education minister said, "We have recruited three transgender persons as government teachers."

The minister further informed that 1 per cent teaching posts in government schools across the state has been reserved for the transgender community. "One per cent of teaching jobs has been reserved for the (transgender) community by the government in Karnataka," Nagesh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022