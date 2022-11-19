Left Menu

Karnataka CM Bommai remembers late veteran journalist Nagaraj Jamkhandi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday addressed the general public during the Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi Memorial Madhyama Award function. The Chief Minister remembered the late veteran journalist Nagaraj Jamkhandi with teary eyes.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:24 IST
Karnataka CM Bommai remembers late veteran journalist Nagaraj Jamkhandi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday addressed the general public during Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi Memorial Madhyama Award function and remembered late veteran journalist Nagaraj Jamkhandi with teary eyes. He recalled Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi as a friendly person who had a helping nature.

Nagaraj Jamkhandi had a friendly nature and it was on this day, he passed away and everyone felt that this day should not have come. The demise of Dr Nagaraj is a big loss to the field of journalism, Bommai said. While remembering his media coordinator Gurulingaswamy, who passed away in August, the CM said, "Gurulingaswamy was very active and had obtained post graduation degree in journalism with hard work. He earned a good name within the shortest period due to his special personality. Gurulingaswamy stayed with him while in power and out of power also."

"He was briefing me daily about developments in media from time to time. We had a cordial relationship and his demise has pained me a lot. I will pray to God to give strength to the families of Dr Nagaraj and Gurulingaswamy to bear their loss," CM added. The awards were presented to G.Mallappa, editor, Sanjeevani and Prashanth Nathu, a political analyst.

Former MLC R V Venkatesh, Dr Nagaraj Jamkhandi Memorial Trust President Mohan Limbikai and Trust Secretary Mangala Nagaraj and others were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022