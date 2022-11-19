Left Menu

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Siliguri slum

The fire broke out in the slums of Bagracote area of the city. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control. A firefighter was injured during the operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 23:58 IST
West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Siliguri slum
Visuals from Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in a slum in North Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday night. The fire broke out in the slums of Bagracote area of the city. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

A firefighter was injured during the dousing operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Guriya Das, a local resident, said heavy smoke came out from a portion of the slum and soon after, the fire department was informed.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Commissioner, Siliguri Metropolitan Police, said,"The fire is under control and the situation is normal. One firefighter was injured during the operation. The department will conduct an investigation to ascertain how the fire broke out." The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
3
NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022